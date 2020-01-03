Youth Music Illinois introduces new Suzuki music program to Peoria

PEORIA Ill.- Youth Music Illinois is excited to announce another new program, the Suzuki School of Music. The Suzuki method is an internationally known music curriculum and teaching philosophy focusing on early learning, parental encouragement, learning with other children, and listening skills. The program will initially offer lessons in violin, viola and cello for students ages 4-18. Registration fees will cover weekly group and individual lessons, recitals and group concerts. Classes start the week of January 6th, but enrollment will remain open for new students throughout the term.

“We are thrilled to bring back this internationally acclaimed program to Peoria,” says Suzuki School of Music Director Laura Otto. Faculty will include Laura Otto, Courtney Silver and Douglas Temples on violin/viola; Christine Cicha and Kayla Schoeny will instruct students on cello.

The Suzuki Method was developed by Japanese violinist Shinichi Suzuki who desired to bring beauty and purpose into the lives of children after the devastation of World War II in Japan. “If a child hears fine music from the day of his birth and learns to play it himself, he develops sensitivity, discipline and endurance. He gets a beautiful heart,” stated Shinichi Suzuki. The Suzuki Method was first brought to Peoria in 1972 by Patricia Hackler, founding member of the Central Illinois Youth Symphony (now Youth Music Illinois). Youth Music Illinois will hold mid-season auditions for its other orchestral and ensemble groups on January 11. To register for any of these music education opportunities, or for more information, please visit www.youthmusicillinois.org, or contact Laura Otto, the Suzuki School Director.