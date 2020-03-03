Youth Soccer with the Peoria Park District

HappyFeet Soccer • Ages 2-5 Years

HappyFeet is a fun “story-time with a soccer ball” program for kids ages 2-5. Each session will last 30 minutes. Each session builds on the last and our coaches teach a curriculum that is appropriate for both age and skill level.

Locations: Lakeview Recreation Center, Noble Center front lawn, RiverPlex, Detweiller Park, Proctor Recreation Center.

Preseason Soccer Skills Camp • Ages: Kindergarten through 5th Grade

Get ready for the season with this preseason soccer clinic put on by the Peoria Park District and Peoria FC United. You will work on individual skills that include dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball handling. Players will participate in game-related activities and small-sided games. Shin guards are required and cleats are recommended.

Youth Soccer League • Ages: 4 Years through 8th Grade

This is a recreational league. For registration information, call 681-2866 or email lhudson@peoriaparks.org.