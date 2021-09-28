A CALL TO ACTION: WMBD/WYZZ asks for public imput on recent violence in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD/WYZZ) — During my 16 years as a part of the Peoria-area community, I have seen a lot of highs and lows. I have covered presidential visits, the recession in 2007, Bradley basketball’s run to the Sweet Sixteen, countless governmental meetings, and unfortunately a lot of different scenarios involving crimes.

Over the years, there have been a lot of peaks and valleys when it comes to gunplay and other violent crimes in our community. We have been reporting a lot on the shootings and homicides this year, not only in Peoria, but also in other communities like Bloomington and Normal. Monday night was something that took the violence to a new level.

While a large group was gathered at Logan Park on Peoria’s south side to remember the loss of four girls in a car crash on the one-year anniversary of their death, a car sped by and someone shot two teens who were at the vigil. 

Thankfully, we are told the two suffered minor injuries and will recover, but the “what-if” is still there. We have not experienced locally many situations where something so peaceful and meant to heal could have turned so deadly.

As journalists, we work hard here at WMBD/WYZZ to focus on the local, important stories in our communities, I am compelled to dive deeper into the root of these ongoing problems and affect positive changes in our area. I am asking for your help though on telling me and my team what changes you feel are most needed and perhaps ideas you have to change them. Please e-mail me at snewell@wmbd.com with your feedback. We have a lot of ideas here, but it will truly be a community effort to impact this place we all call home in a positive manner. “Together We Rise” as we work to make everyone “Central Illinois Proud.”

