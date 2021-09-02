AID FOR IDA: WMBD/WYZZ partnering with Great Plains Media, The Salvation Army to help hurricane victims

(WMBD/WYZZ) — In Louisiana and other parts of the south, hundreds of thousands of people are still without power after Hurricane Ida.

Many people are still waiting in long lines to get food, water, or fuel. The storm left behind a path of destruction that may take months to recover from.

That’s why WMBD and WYZZ are partnering with Great Plains Media to help the Salvation Army in providing aid for victims of Ida.

You can help donate by clicking here. You can also text “GIVE” to 52000. That text will let you automatically donate $10.