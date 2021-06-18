As the largest local television and media company in the country, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. recognizes the great responsibility we have to serve our local markets. Hoping to inspire continued volunteerism, we are mindful that such a movement starts at home and will only reverberate from our small acts of kindness in each our local communities.

Since Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s founding in 1996, our journalists have seen firsthand how nonprofits and public service agencies are the heartbeat of every one of our markets. In times of crisis, it is these steadfast organizations that mobilize quickly with supplies, volunteers and bravely serve their community. With this in mind, Nexstar’s CEO, Perry Sook, created the Founder’s Day of Caring.

On the third Friday in June, staff members in all 116 Nexstar television markets receive paid time off to volunteer in their communities. The day is intended to shift our employee focus from being a television station serving the community to our employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need within our local communities. Our mission is to give back where it is needed most. By broadcasting stories of local impact and volunteerism on Founder’s Day in each of our Nexstar markets, we are able to inspire our viewers to give back as well.

This year, WMBD, WYZZ, and CIProud are partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Peoria and the Humane Societies of both Bloomington and Peoria. The Wish List for Donations is as follows:

Boys & Girls Club Peoria

Video Camera (2)

Chart Paper

Large Radio with Speakers

Wooden Skewer

Plastic pipettes

Empty Egg Cartons

Measuring cups and spoons

Horse shoe game (2)

Cotton candy machine (2)

Baseball Equipment, (Gloves, bats, bases, jerseys)

Soccer Equipment (Nets, balls, cones, jerseys)

Basketball Equipment (balls, jerseys, cones)

Dust Mop

Computers and or iPad

Sewing Kits (Sewing machines, materials)

Crotchet materials (needles, yarn)

Foosball tables (2)

Air hockey table

Trays

Strainers

Tongs

Thermal Gloves (6)

Styrofoam cooler

Stop watch

Gaming systems (XBOX, PlayStation, Wii U, )

Sofas

4 TVS

Markers/Crayons

Grade Level math books K-12

Grade Level Comprehension books k-12

Boys & Girls Club Bloomington-Normal

Summer Essentials: Bottled Water Sunscreen Individual Packaged Snacks (nut free) No-Tie Water Balloons

Cleaning Items: Latex Gloves (Small and Large) 55 Gallon Trash Bags, Tall Kitchen Trash Bags Band-Aids Toilet Paper, Ziplock Bags – Sandwich, Quart and Gallon Sized



The Humane Society in both locations need:

Puppy Pads

Kitty Litter

Kong Toys

Blankets

Treats for both cats and dogs

Dog Food (not generic please)

Puppy Food (not generic please)

Cat Food (not generic please)

Kitten Food (not generic please)

We’re accepting donations at WMBD/WYZZ in Peoria Friday June 18th from 7am-6:30pm and Saturday June 19th from 8am-12pm, and in Bloomington from 8am-2pm on Friday June 18th. Thank you for all your generous donations!

Peoria Location

3131 N. University

Peoria, IL 61604

Bloomington location

2714 E. Lincoln St

Bloomington, IL 61704