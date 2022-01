(WMBD) — It’s time to #BeBoldGetCold with the 2022 Polar Plunge in Peoria on Feb. 19 and in Bloomington on Feb. 26.

This year, you can choose the best way to plunge – YOUR way or OUR way. Visit plungeillinois.com to learn more.

Remember, it’s not WHERE you Plunge, or HOW you plunge, but THAT you plunge to support the local athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Register to participate today at:

Peoria: bit.ly/PeoriaPlunge

Bloomington: bit.ly/BloomingtonPlunge